Arrests

2/5 at 4:19 p.m. Mark A. Packard, 49, of Webber Way, was arrested on Webber Way by Sgt. Kevin Conger on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

2/4 at 1:30 p.m. Vanessa M. Darling, 34, of Briarwood Lane, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/1 at 12:12 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Trillium Lane.

2/1 at 2:52 a.m. Assist State Police.

2/1 at 10:29 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

2/1 at 12:49 p.m. Theft on Ledge Rock Circle.

2/1 at 1:44 p.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

2/1 at 2:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Kelley Road.

2/3 at 5:15 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

2/3 at 6:16 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/4 at 9:32 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/4 at 4:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/4 at 6:03 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

2/5 at 7:51 a.m. Accident on Ledgewood Drive.

2/5 at 2:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/6 at 7:17 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/6 at 8:12 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/6 at 9:55 a.m. Accident on Lowell Farm Road.

2/6 at 11:11 a.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

2/6 at 11:28 a.m. Water issue on Susan Lane.

2/6 at 11:43 a.m. Gas spill on Maine Turnpike.

2/6 at 12:14 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/6 at 12:48 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/6 at 1:08 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/6 at 3:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

2/6 at 6:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Middle Road.

2/7 at 3:19 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

2/7 at 7:26 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.

