My child is fully vaccinated, yet her immune system is deficient compared to the immune systems of her peers. Every virus she comes in contact with will make her far sicker than it makes her peers. She suffers from high fevers, and has even lost the ability to walk on multiple occasions. Doctors state this is a rare event called acute myositis.
As a mother, watching my daughter in this kind of pain is devastating, because I cannot fix it. However, I can advocate for her. Voting “no” on 1 is the most proactive way to protect my daughter, and other immunodeficient children. I am constantly battling whether I should have kept her home in a bubble to have her avoid germs, or let her live her life and send her to school. We have opted for the latter.
It’s not been an easy decision for my family, but as deadly diseases increasingly spread throughout our state, the decision gets harder every year. She deserves to go to school and be protected in the best way possible: by being surrounded by other children who are vaccinated. While I understand many opposed voters are distraught that their child may lose the privilege to attend school, my child (and those who are immune deficient) won’t just lose their education, they may lose their lives.
Stacie Maddox
Cumberland
