Citizen Cope

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Citizen Cope, whose real name is Clarence Greenwood, is on a solo, acoustic winter tour, and he’ll have the State Theatre stage all to himself on Thursday night. Citizen Cope’s latest album is last year’s “Heroin and Helicopters,” and the purveyor of soulful urban folk tunes is also known for the songs “Sideways” and “Let The Drummer Kick.”

Cat Stevens Tribute

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Oh, baby, it’s a wild world, so leap and hop your way over to One Longfellow Square for a Valentine’s night of Cat Stevens songs, played by the local acoustic duo of Tom DiMenna and Dave Taylor. Get your tickets together and bring your good friends, too. And if you want to sing out, sing out, or just let the music take you where your heart wants to go.

Avi Avital and Bridget Kibbey

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Hannaford Hall at University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $44, $40 seniors, $15 students. portlandovations.org

Avi Avital has been described as the champion of the mandolin, and you can hear his mastery of the instrument with your own ears during a weeknight performance at USM. Avital will be joined by award-winning harpist Bridget Kibbey, who has toured and recorded with the likes of Placido Domingo and was called “the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” by Vogue Magazine. Hearing Avital and Kibbey play pieces by Bach, De Falla, Lavri and other composers promises to be a mesmerizing experience.

