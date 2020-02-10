TORONTO — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday’s win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, but the Timberwolves couldn’t build on Saturday’s surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

NETS 106, PACERS 105: Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with 5 seconds left to give Brooklyn a victory in Indianapolis.

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn’t decided until Malcolm Brogdon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn’t prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.

MAGIC 135, HAWKS 126: Aaron Gordon scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to lead Orlando at home against Atlanta.

Evan Fournier added 22 points and Terrence Ross had 21 for the Magic, who had an unusually good night shooting. Orlano hit 52.6% from the field, including a season-high 18 3-pointers, in its highest-scoring game this season.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for the Hawks. John Collins scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

HORNETS 87, PISTONS 76: Miles Bridges scored 18 points to help Charlotte end a five-game losing streak with a win in Detroit.

The victory was the Hornets’ 10th straight against the Pistons, including two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. Charlotte is 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of its previous 14 games.

Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets while Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and 11 assists. Charlotte won despite shooting 37.5% from the floor.

BUCKS 123, KINGS 111: Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points apiece to lead host Milwaukee past Sacramento , as the Bucks won without new father Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, missed the game after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son whose birth he announced earlier Monday on his Twitter account.

Milwaukee trailed 90-88 after three quarters, but opened the final period with 13 consecutive points as Sacramento missed its first five shots. Bledsoe capped the run with back-to-back 3 pointers to put the Bucks up 101-90.

