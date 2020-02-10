MONTREAL — Jakob Chychrun scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with a minute left, and the Arizona Coyotes topped the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night.

Derek Stepan and Taylor Hall also scored for the Coyotes (28-23-7), who scored three unanswered goals after going down 2-0 early. Antti Raanta made 26 saves.

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (27-24-7), who had won three in a row. Carey Price stopped 31 shots.

The Canadiens remain five points behind the idle Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs have two games in hand.

FLYERS 3, PANTHERS 1: James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist and Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his return from injury to lead Philadelphia at home against Florida.

Travis Sanheim, Ivan Provorov and Claude Giroux also had goals for the Flyers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight. Philadelphia improved to 19-5-4 at home.

MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers, who have lost four straight.

ISLANDERS 5, CAPITALS 3: Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Josh Bailey had three assists and New York kept Alex Ovechkin stuck at 698 career goals in road win over Washington.

With all eyes on Ovechkin’s attempt to become the eighth member of the NHL’s 700-goal club, the Islanders jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held on to hand the Capitals a second consecutive regulation loss at home. Washington also lost center Evgeny Kuznetsov to a scary-looking upper-body injury when he was crunched into the boards in the second period.

LIGHTNING 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay won its seventh straight, winning in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus’ Zach Weresnki turned the puck over behind his own net and Victor Hedman fed it out to Kucherov, who beat Elvis Merzlikins for his 27th. The Lightning won the first meeting of the teams since the Blue Jackets swept Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving Columbus its first-ever postseason series victory.

