SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn I. Michaud, 69, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Marilyn was born in Portland on Jan. 31, 1950 to Harold and Leslia Price. On Sept. 13, 1969, she married the love of her life, Richard P. Michaud. Together they shared 50 yrs of marriage.

Marilyn spent 17 years in the banking field with Maine National Bank and Bank of America.

Marilyn enjoyed making lasagna, cheesecake, and her famous strawberry jello-mold for family and friends at Christmas time; spending time with her sister, Phyllis, and childhood friend, Janice Hall (Risbara); Marilyn and her husband travelled every winter weekend to her son, Mike’s hockey games throughout Maine and New England; Marilyn cheered on daughter, Stacey, at her track meets and enjoyed her band concerts; a Disney World trip with grandkids filled her dreams; holiday celebrations at son Mike’s and daughter-in-law Joy’s home with Dick and Lorraine Taylor, Carolyn and Jay Raney were always special and fun; Christmas Eve at daughter Stacey’s and son-in-law Bill’s home made her very happy.

Unfortunately, Marilyn was diagnosed with Early-Onset Memory Loss (dementia) at the early age of 62 and given a life expectancy of 3 yrs or less. Shortly after her diagnosis, her husband decided that time was of the essence and decided to travel as extensively as possible. There were memorable trips to Quebec, Niagara Falls, the White Mtns, Stowe, Vt., Hilton Head, St. Augustine, Anna Marie Island, Naples, Key West, and many other beautiful locations. She far outlived her 3 yr prognosis. Her husband took care of her at home for 6 1/2 yrs. For the past 1 1/2 yrs, Marilyn was in a nursing home.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Richard P. Michaud; her daughter, Stacey Haskell and son-in-law William Haskell, son, Michael Michaud and daughter-in-law Joy Michaud; grandchildren, Danielle Michaud, Sydney Haskell and Natalie Haskell; sister, Phyllis Twitchell and brother-in-law Melvin Twitchell, both of San Antonio, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Leon, wife, Ruth; Bertrand; Dennis, wife, Doris; Donald, wife, Carol; Ronald; and is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister, Eileen Kerr, brother-in-law, Stanley Michaud, sister-in-law, Jeannette Michaud.

Arrangements are by Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home. Per Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no funeral service and her ashes will be spread in the Spring. To view the full obituary and express condolences online, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

