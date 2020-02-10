YARMOUTH — Rose Bolduc, a seventh-grader at Lincoln Middle School in Portland, did not miss a letter through 21 rounds to win the Cumberland County Spelling Bee Monday night.

Bolduc, 13, clinched the title by correctly spelling “attributive” after advancing from the 20th round with “disproportionate.” A third-place finisher in last year’s county bee, Bolduc will go on to compete at the Maine State Spelling Bee March 21 at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus.

Ezra Lee, a seventh-grader at Lyman Moore Middle School in Portland, was runner-up among a field of 18 spellers from nine different schools gathered at Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth. Eleanor Weyenberg, a Harrison fifth-grader, placed third.

