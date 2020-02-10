Arrests

2/3 at 1:38 a.m. Blaire Susan Tirrell, 32, of Portland, was arrested on West Congress Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating while under the influence.

2/3 at 8:05 a.m. Morris Centeno, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of assault.

2/3 at 9:04 a.m. Joseph Louis Malarsie, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

2/3 at 11:15 a.m. Matthew C. Pike, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/3 at 2:17 p.m. Troy Thompson, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Nevin Rand on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

2/3 at 8 p.m. Bryan Cummings, 39, of Pembroke, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on five outstanding warrants.

2/4 at 12:42 a.m. Ryan Walsh, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Fellows Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on two counts of violation of conditional release.

2/4 at 1:44 a.m. Charles B. Davis, 50, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/4 at 3:26 a.m. Shawn M. Ballou, 24, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of fugitive for justice.

2/4 at 10:29 a.m. Tully J. Lovisa, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/4 at 12:35 p.m. Tina Jewett, 35, of Bath, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

2/4 at 4:02 p.m. Mohamed Abdulrahman, 33, address unlisted, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

2/4 at 4:02 p.m. Daniyah Kazadi, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of public drinking and two counts of violation of conditional release.

2/4 at 7:54 p.m. Michael J. Wilbur, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a habitual offender revocation.

2/5 at 7:55 a.m. Dominic Pizzo, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Aaron Curlee on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/5 at 2:42 p.m. Mugere Charles, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jesse Dana on charges of indecent conduct and violation of conditional release.

2/5 at 5:52 p.m. Mark Packard, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of violation of protection order.

2/5 at 7:55 p.m. Fatiema Green, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

2/5 at 8 p.m. Dylan Barrett, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Schertz on two outstanding warrants.

2/6 at 1:01 a.m. Matthew L. Keller, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/6 at 1:13 a.m. Benjamin T. Rautenberg, 31, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

2/6 at 3:35 p.m. Claude K. Setako, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Jacob Demchak on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/6 at 5:01 p.m. Shakira Dipietro, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault.

2/7 at 1:05 a.m. Hayley Elizabeth Rodway, 27, of Windsor, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer John Farrar on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and furnishing liquor to a minor.

2/7 at 1:44 a.m. Alisson Diane Fowler, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/7 at 7:47 a.m. Shawn Braman, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

2/7 at 9:15 a.m. Troy G. Thompson, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/7 at 11:30 a.m. Ethan Strain, 25, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Jacob Gibbs on two counts of violation of conditional release.

2/7 at 12:36 p.m. Julianna Pietraskiewicz, 39, address unlisted, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on an outstanding warrant.

2/7 at 6:47 p.m. William R. Fernald, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/7 at 11:08 p.m. Amelia J. Meier, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Newton Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 12:05 a.m. Christopher J. Fahey, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 1:50 a.m. Hannah L. Clark, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/8 at 4:40 p.m. Rebeca Collado, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Leland Street by Officer William Buckley on a charge of assault.

2/8 at 5:24 p.m. Matthew L. Balben, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of violation of bail/conditions of release.

2/8 at 9:06 p.m. Kelly Marie Hoffman, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of aggravated assault.

2/9 at 12:21 a.m. Michael Lee Whitney, 34, of Georgetown, was arrested on High Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/9 at 2:18 a.m. Christopher Laurence Albert, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating while under the influence.

