HOCKEY

Jack Chaput had three goals and an assist as the Cheverus boys’ hockey team beat Gorham 6-3 on senior night on Monday at Troubh Arena in Portland.

Jackson Wilson added two goals and three assists for the Stags (12-2). Kevin Connolly scored the other goal for the Stags.

Andrew Gaudreau, Cole Perreault, and Aidan Enck all had a goal for the Rams (7-6-1).

• Nolan Matthews and Zach Chaisson each scored two goals as Scarborough (10-4-1) handled Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (4-8-3) 8-3 in Gorham.

Scarborough also got goals from Jacob Brown, Sam Rummelhart, Owen Denbow, and Dawson Gendreau. Rummelhart added two assists.

Bryce Pray scored two goals for the Tigers, and Kurtis Morin had a goal and an assist.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Jaysean Paige scored 19 points and had seven assists as the Maine Red Claws cruised past the Windy City Bulls, 121-83, in a G League game in Chicago.

Wayne Blackshear scored 17 points, Bryce Brown had 15, and Yante Maten and Kaiser Gates added 14 points apiece. Gates also grabbed 10 rebounds. Tacko Fall posted eight points, 12 rebounds, and blocked four shots, while Tremont Waters had nine points and seven assists.

Simisola Shittu led the Bulls with 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Waters, the 51st selection by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA draft, has been named to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team. Waters is averaging 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 26 games with the Maine Red Claws.

WNBA: The Atlanta Dream have added size to their lineup by acquiring center Kalani Brown from the Los Angeles Sparks for guard Brittney Sykes and center Marie Gülich.

• Angel McCoughtry is headed to Las Vegas and Kristi Toliver is going back to Los Angeles on the first day that WNBA free agents can sign with new teams.

WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME: Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13.

OLYMPICS: LeBron James – a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian – was among 44 players announced by USA Basketball as finalists for the team that will play in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012, helping the U.S. win gold in his most recent two appearances.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum are also among the finalists.

TENNIS

SUSPENSION LIFTED: Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah was cleared to play after the International Tennis Federation accepted he tested positive for an anabolic agent from eating contaminated meat in his native Colombia.

DAVIS CUP: Twins Bob and Mike Bryan will bid farewell to the Davis Cup by playing in the team competition for the final time when the United States hosts Uzbekistan in Hawaii next month.

