The Poetry Brothel: Circus of Love

8:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $25 to $60, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

For one of the most unique, multi-faceted experiences you could ever hope to enjoy, consider Poetry Brothel: Circus of Love. It’s a kaleidoscopic cabaret of poetry, burlesque, live music, aerials, vaudeville, visual art, magic, mysticism and, if you’re so inclined, private, one-on-one poetry experiences. Spells will be cast, runes, palms and tarot cards will be read, and the entire evening is shrouded in bewitching mysticism. Masks, costumes and extravagant dress are encouraged.

‘Titanic’

8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theater, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com

“Titanic,” released in 1997, won the Oscar for best picture and best director (James Cameron), and despite everyone knowing that the ship’s maiden voyage would end in tragedy, the film was a cultural phenomenon. For one night only, it again sets sail on the big screen. Get there early for trivia and prizes and then buckle up for three and a half hours of high drama on the high seas. To prepare, belt out a few lines of Celine Dion’s “Titanic” power ballad “My Heart Will Go On.”

Winter Carnival

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $9, 2 and under free. maineaudubon.org

Great location? Check! Loads of fun indoors and outside for you and your kids? Check! Live music? Check! Food from The Marshmallow Cart and Totally Awesome Vegan Food Truck? Check! Maine Audubon’s Winter Carnival at Gilsland Farm features tracking activities, a winter wildlife touch table, snow science art, face painting, snowshoeing and sledding with L.L. Bean’s Discovery School, a performance by Earth Jam’s Matt Loosigian, visits with L.L. Bear and more.

‘South Pacific’

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

It’s no small feat to put on a miniature, toy theater show, but Portland has a resident expert with actor/opera singer David Worobec and his Tophat Productions. This version of the musical “South Pacific” takes place on a stage that’s only a few feet tall and is outfitted with detailed props and stage sets. Characters are portrayed by custom-made action figures, with Worobec singing every musical number. Some enchanted evening indeed!

