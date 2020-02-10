ON SALE THIS WEEK

String Cheese Incident with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, July 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $47.50 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com. 10 a.m. Friday.

Reid Genauer, Feb. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Citizen Cope, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Twiddle, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $29 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Soul Asylum, Feb. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Marc Maron, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $49 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Kamasi Washington, Feb. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $45 reserved seating. portcitymusichall.com

And That’s Why We Drink, Feb. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 seated general admission, $60 preferred seating general admission with meet and greet. portcitymusichall.com

The Ghost Of Paul Revere, Feb. 27. Waterville Opera House, $35 floor, $30 balcony. statetheatreportland.com

Della Mae, Feb. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Bear Hands, March 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Kane Brown, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland $39.75 to $79.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Artie Lange, March. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Bait Bag, March 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, $15 all venue pass. portcitymusichall.com

The Soul Rebels, March 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Skillet, March 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $32 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Against Me, March 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 14. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Martina McBride, March 14. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $49.75 to $129.75. watefrontconcerts.com

Lez Zeppelin, March 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating, $70 VIP meet & greet. portcitymusichall.com

Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Beach Boys, March 27. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ian Fidance, March 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather, March 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Deafheaven, March 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Walk Off the Earth, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Jacob Jolliff Band and Town Meeting, April 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com

Caamp, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The Ballroom Thieves, April 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Melissa Etheridge, April 9. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Sebadoh, April 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Delta Rae, April 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $54.75 to $124.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

John Craigie, April 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Tennis, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Lewis Black, April 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $65. waterfrontconcerts.com

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, May 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com

JoJo Siwa, May 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

Stereolab, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, May 7. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

AJR, May 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.75 to $59.50. crossarenaportland.com

Cody Johnson, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Amity Affliction and Sleeping with Sirens, May 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Nada Surf, May 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Head and the Heart with Margo Price, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Pinegrove, June 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $24 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, June 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Nickelback with Stone Temple Pilots, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $25 to $139. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bon Iver, July 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $57.50. statetheatreportland.com

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $500. waterfrontconcerts.com

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy, Aug. 21. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $159.75. watefrontconcerts.com

Squeeze, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland $55 in advance, $60 day of show. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kiss, Sept. 3. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $39.95 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com

