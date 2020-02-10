Tristram Coffin, Scarborough boys’ indoor track: The senior won two events to lead the Red Storm to their 11th consecutive SMAA title. He was first in the 600 meters (1:20.02) and 2-mile (10:01.00).

Alexandra Ericson, Yarmouth girls’ swimming: A freshman, Ericson set school records in two events at the South Southwesterns meet. She won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.51 and led off Yarmouth’s winning 200 medley relay (1:58.21). She also won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.04

Lauren Jordan, Cheverus girls’ basketball/indoor track: The senior had a big day on Saturday, helping the Stags in two sports. In track, she won the shot put at the SMAA meet with a throw of 40 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Then she scored 15 points to help Cheverus defeat Windham 51-49 and move into the fourth spot in Class AA North.

Sam Martel, Noble wrestling: The senior won his fourth Class A South title, pinning three opponents in the 145-pound division in a total of 1 minute, 58 seconds. Martel was one of five individual champions from Noble, which rolled to its third straight regional title.

Patrick McKenney, Medomak Valley boys’ basketball: The freshman guard scored 24 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with two minutes remaining as the Panthers (15-3) finished the regular season with a 54-50 win at Messalonskee to wrap up the third seed in Class A North.

Elise McNair, Old Orchard Beach girls’ basketball: The freshman guard came up big for the Seagulls in two wins last week. First she scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help OOB defeat North Yarmouth Academy 53-51. Then she scored six points in a 36-28 win over Traip that secured the No. 6 spot in Class C South.

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth boys’ swimming: A sophomore, Smith broke an eight-year-old North Southwesterns meet record by winning the 100-yard butterfly in 52.02 seconds. He also was runner-up in the 50 freestyle.

Ariella Swett, Scarborough girls’ hockey: The sophomore goalie made 10 saves for her 12th shutout of the season as top-seeded Scarborough beat No. 5 York/Traip/Marshwood in the South semifinals.

Kate Tugman, Gorham girls’ indoor track: Tugman won the mile (5:11.71) and 2-mile (11:22.64) races at the SMAA meet and placed second in the 800 meters (in school-record time of 2:21.55). A senior, she was named outstanding performer of the meet.

Ella Yentsch, Kennebunk girls’ swimming: A senior, Yentsch won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.35) and 500 free (5:23.41) and anchored the winning 400 free relay to lead the Rams to a sixth straight South Southwesterns title.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »