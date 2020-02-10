Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 3-9.

Summonses

2/3 at 11:44 a.m. Ashley M. Levasseur, 33, of Auburn, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

2/5 at 11:41 a.m. Kelly J. Cannon, 53, of Starboard Reach, was issued a summons on East Main Street by Officer David Mulry on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/9 at 7:29 p.m. Khalid A. Mousier, 18, of U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Salt Marsh Lane by Officer Graham Hults on charges of attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

2/3 at 8:42 a.m. Accident on East Elm Street.

2/4 at 1:10 p.m. Fire on Tenney Street.

2/5 at 1:31 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/5 at 8:32 a.m. Accident on West Elm Street.

2/5 at 11:47 a.m. Alarm on Lafayette Street.

2/5 at 12:34 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/5 at 3:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/5 at 4:54 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street.

2/5 at 4:54 p.m. Fire on East Main Street.

2/6 at 2:12 p.m. Accident on Pogy Shore Way.

2/6 at 8:59 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

2/7 at 11:12 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

2/7 at 12:50 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/7 at 1:14 p.m. Lines down on Lafayette Street.

2/7 at 1:19 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Old Shipyard Road.

2/7 at 3:43 p.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

2/7 at 4:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spring Street.

2/7 at 6:27 p.m. Lines down on Bayview Street.

2/7 at 9:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/8 at 4:33 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/9 at 1:51 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

2/9 at 7:17 p.m. Structural fire on Smith Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls between Feb. 3-9.

