AUGUSTA — City police said they arrested a person on a charge of operating a riding lawnmower under the influence, according to social media posts Monday night.
A Facebook post published at 8:25 p.m. Monday shows a picture of two Augusta cruisers appearing to pull over a small riding lawnmower. The post does not identify the person charged nor provide additional details about when and where the incident occurred.
The post reads: “Although it’s not uncommon to make an arrest on a lawnmower for an OUI, it has been known to happen from time to time. However, we can’t think of a recent instance when it happened in the winter.”
Officials from the department were not immediately available Tuesday morning to provide additional case details.
This story will be updated.
