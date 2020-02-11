Arrests

2/7, no time listed. Levi Swan, 25, of Cony Road, Augusta, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Devin Hook on Windjammer Way.

2/8 at 1:37 p.m. Harry Halterman, 65, of Clifford Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Elm Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/3 Rochelle Haines, 32, of Primrose Lane, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on High Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

2/4 Constance Bowie, 40, of West Point Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

2/7 Two boys, 16 and 17, of Bath, were issued summonses by Officer Ryan Kaake on Front Street on a charge of theft.

2/8 Laura Kingsley-Noe, 60, of Andrews Road, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Andrews Road on a charge of assault.

2/8 Rosalee Varian, 19, of Stonewall Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Fire calls

2/3 at 10:39 a.m. Furnace malfunction on Bailey Street.

2/4 at 7:40 p.m. Odor investigation in West Bath.

2/7 at 12:39 a.m. Rescue assist on Andrews Road.

2/7 at 1:07 p.m. Tree limb on Chestnut Street.

2/7 at 1:36 p.m. Tree limb on wires on Ridge Road.

2/7 at 5:55 p.m. Tree limb on Getchell Street.

2/7 at 6:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

2/7 at 9:09 p.m. Rescue assist on South Street.

2/7 at 9:49 p.m. Rescue assist on Seafarer Lane.

2/7 at 10:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

2/8 at 3:26 a.m. Sprinkler alarm on Congress Avenue.

2/8 at 8:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

2/8 at 8:58 a.m. Public assist on Andrews Road.

2/8 at 1:24 p.m. Power line down at Oak and Garden streets.

2/9 at 12:44 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 49 calls between Feb. 3-9.

