PORTLAND — The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has hired Jean Sideris as its new executive director.

Sideris, who begins Feb. 25, has nearly 20 years of non-profit experience developing and managing advocacy and education campaigns primarily focusing on climate change and clean energy, most recently at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is an effective and critical advocate for pedestrians and people on bikes, seeking practical solutions to making our streets and pathways safer for all users,” said Sideris, an ardent bicycle rider.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: