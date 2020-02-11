Bowdoin College plans to raise half a billion dollars in the biggest fundraising campaign of the Brunswick school’s history.

“From Here: The Campaign for Bowdoin” has already brought in $300 million in its “quiet phase,” which started in 2018, the liberal arts college said in a news release.

It plans to finish raising the full $500 million by June 2024. Funding will be used for student financial aid, academic and faculty development and student career services including skills improvement and internships.

“These are critical promises and they represent who we are at Bowdoin,” said school President Clayton Rose in a statement. “It remains our charge and and responsibility to prepare our students for the world they inherit. That’s what this campaign is all about, and this is why we remain one of American’s truly great colleges.”

A new endowment for need-based financial aid will be funded with $200 million from the campaign. About $83 million will be used to support faculty innovation, and $37 million will be used to expand student career services.

Bowdoin also plans to spend $78 million on operations, $47 million on an unrestricted endowment, $35 million on comprehensive aid and $20 million on other programs including sports field improvements and special research centers, said college spokesman Doug Cook.

