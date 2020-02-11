BRUNSWICK — A fire badly damaged a home at 216 Maquoit Road shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant helped get two elderly residents out of the home, which had flames shooting through the front window when firefighters arrived. One of the residents had what appeared to be minor burns and both inhaled smoke. Both were taken to the hospital.
Brillant said the fire was extinguished quickly but the home was badly damaged. The cause is still under investigation.
According to the town’s assessing database, the home belongs to Richard and Harriett Dauphin.
This story will be updated.
