Sharon Eggleston, a former project manager at Lockheed Martin from Brunswick, was honored with the Cherri Brinley Outstanding Educator Award at Space Center Houston’s 26th Annual Space Exploration Educators Conference), Feb. 6-8, for bringing space and science learning to students for more than 20 years.

“Sharon is dedicated to encouraging science and space exploration learning throughout her community,” said Daniel Newmyer, vice president of education at Space Center Houston, in a news release. “She inspires youth with innovative curriculum based in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to spark an interest in young explorers pursuing careers in those fields.”

Eggleston began her career with Lockheed Martin as a file clerk at Bath Iron Works, soon becoming a senior project engineer of the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers program. During this time, she earned an associate’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University and supported her husband’s deployments with the Navy. She later earned a master’s degree in business education, graduating with highest honors and won the Outstanding Student of Science and Gold Key awards for academic excellence.

She first introduced space exploration programs in her local community in the late 1990s, including Space Day Maine, an education initiative dedicated to increasing students’ awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by providing an opportunity to learn from science and space experts. The program brings together more than 40 presenters to teach more than 5,000 students around the United States and Canada. Her career also includes serving as a professor at SNHU and as chairperson of the Maine STEM Council, leading a pilot program for middle and high school students that borrows curriculum from NASA’s Astrobiology Program.

Cherri Brinley, the award’s namesake, was a 14-year Space Exploration Educators Conference veteran and Houston-area educator who motivated fellow educators and students to pursue space exploration learning, even throughout a battle with terminal cancer. The award recognizes leaders in education who encourage students to pursue careers in the STEM workforce.

“Sharon espouses grit and determination,” said aerospace educator and 25-year conference attendee Brian Ewenson, who nominated the educator from Maine. “She shows an exceptional giving spirit in her voluntary actions.”

Eggleston was one of more than 600 educators from 12 countries who traveled to Houston to fulfill the pathway to STEM. An international convening on space and science learning, the conference is a three-day hands-on learning experience based in STEM focusing on future missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

