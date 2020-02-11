DURHAM — The Durham Historic District Commission will host author Annette Vance Dorey on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eureka Center, 606 Hallowell Road.

Dorey will give a talk on her book “Maine Mothers Who Murdered 1875-1925: Doing Time in State Prison,” which tells the stories of more than 30 mothers accused of murder.

Scores of women and girls had been incarcerated in the state prison at Thomaston, several of whom were murderers, according to an event news release. Dorey studied the prisoners’ marital status, family relationships and economic struggles. The women came from 12 of Maine’s 16 counties, and were sentenced to hard labor from one year to life in prison.

Dorey is a former professor of teacher education and human development at the University of New Brunswick, and a genealogist and former director of museum education.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: