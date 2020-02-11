PORTLAND — City Councilor Jill Duson has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2020 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources federal advocacy committee.

This committee is responsible for developing the League’s federal policy positions on air quality, water quality, energy policy, national wetlands policy, noise control and solid and hazardous waste management.

“Engagement with this committee has been a window to policy initiatives and best practices in our nation’s cities, and a peer review for developing ideas that we can localize and deploy here in Portland,” Duson said.

