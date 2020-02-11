FREEPORT — Flying Point resident Kathy Biberstein is running for state House District 48, the seat held by Rep. Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, who is running for U.S. Senate.

“As I speak to the people in our community about their priorities, I have been inspired by their passion for our towns and their vision for Maine’s future,” Biberstein said in a news release.

“Creating an innovation ecosystem in Maine is part of that strong future,” she added. “Maine has many of the elements in place to make it an attractive location for technology companies. Fostering training, internships, and research grants will be important to tipping the scales in Maine’s direction.”

Biberstein began her career in the automotive industry as an engineer at General Motors. She practiced law in Boston before moving to Switzerland to work as legal counsel and a member of the executive committee of the World Economic Forum, an international policy think tank.

Biberstein began working in biotechnology while in Switzerland, but moved to Freeport almost 20 years ago to raise her two young sons.

Now retired, Biberstein serves on the Board of Directors of Meridian Stories, a nonprofit whose mission is to teach students digital literacy, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport.

