AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives voted Tuesday to sustain Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of a bill passed by the Legislature last year that would have legalized sports betting.

The 85-57 vote comes less than a week after the state Senate voted to override the Mills veto by a one-vote margin. Tuesday’s House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor. The defeated measure would have legalized wagering on sports both in-person and online, making Maine the 22nd state to legalize this form of gambling.

“Sports should be a sacred zone of honesty,” Rep. Janice Cooper, D-Yarmouth, said in explaining her vote to uphold the governor’s veto.

Support for the veto from Mills, a Democrat, came from a near even split of 28 Republicans and 27 Democrats, reflecting both a moral opposition to expanding gambling in Maine and support for the state’s two brick-and-mortar casinos located in Oxford and Bangor. Casino operators wanted sports betting to be tethered to physical locations, include legal off-track betting facilities.

The 57 votes to override Mills included 25 Republicans and 56 Democrats.

“Before Maine joins the frenzy of states hungry to attract this market, I believe we need to examine the issue more clearly; better understand the evolving experiences of other states; and thoughtfully determine the best approach for Maine,” Mills wrote in her veto message. “That approach needs to balance the desire to suppress gambling activities now being conducted illegally and the need to protect youthful gamblers and those least able to absorb losses under a closely regulated scheme.”

The bill would have allowed online entities like Draft Kings and others to obtain a state license for legal online sports betting that could be done with a mobile device from any location.

Supporters of the bill argued that Mainers were already participating in illegal sports betting online. They said Maine should follow New Hampshire and 20 other states that legalized sports betting following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled states have the right to regulate and tax the activity.

“We can’t legislate fun and people have fun doing this and they are going to do it whether we legalize it or not,” state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship.

This story will be updated.

