Old habits die hard, but I think the Press Herald should examine its knee-jerk use of the word “moderate” every time it mentions Sen. Susan Collins.
In the same way that the press would never call a suspect a “murderer” until there was proof – it’s always “alleged murderer” – a responsible paper would call her an “alleged moderate.” Or perhaps even “former moderate.” She has changed. Her voting record is the proof: Since 2016, according to ProPublica, she has voted with/for Trump’s agenda 90 percent of the time, including 178 extremist judicial nominees.
That’s not moderate, not anymore. It’s hard-core right wing, and your reporting should reflect that.
Amy MacDonald
Falmouth
