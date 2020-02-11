Old habits die hard, but I think the Press Herald should examine its knee-jerk use of the word “moderate” every time it mentions Sen. Susan Collins.

In the same way that the press would never call a suspect a “murderer” until there was proof – it’s always “alleged murderer” – a responsible paper would call her an “alleged moderate.” Or perhaps even “former moderate.” She has changed. Her voting record is the proof: Since 2016, according to ProPublica, she has voted with/for Trump’s agenda 90 percent of the time, including 178 extremist judicial nominees.

That’s not moderate, not anymore. It’s hard-core right wing, and your reporting should reflect that.

Amy MacDonald

Falmouth

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles