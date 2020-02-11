The Maine Legislature remembered and celebrated the life of Milly Stafford of Arrowsic with a Legislative Sentiment in Memoriam on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“Milly set the standard and the example for how to get things done and always added a bit of humor as she did,” said Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic in a news release. “She had a vast knowledge of the people and the town she loved and served so well, and inspired many of us to be involved, and to live with compassion, conviction, clarity and wisdom.”

Stafford moved to Arrowsic in 1943 and was an active member of her town, having started the Ladies Auxiliary of Arrowsic Fire Department during World War II, before the fire department was even formed, which purchased Arrowsic’s first pumper and fire truck. Once it was formed, she served as secretary of the Arrowsic Fire Department for many years. In her honor in 2019, Arrowsic christened a new fire truck in her name.

Stafford also served on Arrowsic’s conservation committee, school board and long-range planning committee, and she served as the town historian.

In attendance in the Senate on Tuesday were her son, Lee Stafford; her granddaughter, Tina Stafford; Arrowsic residents and friends Mike Kreindler and Michele Gaillard; Arrowsic Selectwoman and friend, Sukey Heard; and Arrowsic’s State Representative, Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich.

A Legislative Sentiment is a significant expression by the Legislature in recognition of civic and public achievements.

