BIDDEFORD – Richard Contois, D.M.D., 69, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Rick was a proud and steadfast husband, father, and Pepere.Richard was born in Biddeford on Sept. 9, 1950, was raised in Biddeford and remained here his whole life. He was the son of the late Raynald and Laurence (Carrier) Contois.Rick graduated from St. Louis High School in the class of 1968 and attended St. Francis College (UNE). He then went to Tufts School of Dentistry. He practiced family dentistry in Old Orchard Beach for 36 years, and happily retired in 2011 after a very rewarding career. He enjoyed family vacations at Walt Disney World and Boothbay Harbor. During retirement, Rick enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, reading, and visiting with family. Rick cooked for his family every Sunday and holiday. He enjoyed the beach in the summer and spending time with his family at the lake. He always had time for a poker game, board game, or a round of cribbage.He was a many-decade communicant of St. Andre’s Parish in Biddeford until it closed, at which time he joined the parish at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk. Rick is survived by his wife and best friend, Joanne (Rowe) Contois of Biddeford; two sons, Andrew R. Contois of Boston, Mass., and Philip P. Contois and his wife Julihana of Saugus, Mass.; a daughter, Catherine A. Contois of Quincy, Mass.; and his brother, Paul Contois and his wife, Mary Ann of Biddeford. He leaves behind a grandson, Jacob Patrick Contois, along with nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine 04043. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s memory may be made to: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, (mainegardens.org),132 Botanical Gardens Dr. Boothbay, ME 04537

