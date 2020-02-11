SCARBOROUGH – Jean Louise Leavitt died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a long illness with Crohn’s Disease and kidney failure. She was born in Union on May 22, 1946 to Burgess and Georgia Ann Cramer. She graduated from Union High School in 1964, and from Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston. She was a registered nurse.

On June 1, 1968 she married Hugh Lewis Leavitt in Union. Their daughter, Katharine Lee Leavitt, was born on Sept. 17, 1972. Jean worked in several physicians’ offices, but found her place at the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department Preschool when Kathy attended. Jean was a teacher’s assistant there for 18 years.

Later she worked at The Highlands and also at Shaw’s Supermarket. She loved cooking, gardening and traveling. She was a devoted member of the United Baptist Church in Topsham. For nine years she received dialysis in Bath.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh, in 1995; as well as a nephew, Brian Cramer.

Survivors include daughter Katharine (Lonnie Frericks) of King George, Va.; brothers, Lyle (Jan) Cramer of Union, and Keith Cramer of North Carolina; their children and grandchildren; also, sister-in-law Elizabeth Newman of Brunswick; and special cousins, Richard and Elaine Niles of Union.

In addition, the family is grateful for her long-time companion and guardian angel, Joseph Athanas, and friends Lynne and Carroll Smith, Rebecca Odom and Joyce Gordon.

Jean decided many years ago to donate her body to science, and arranged it through the University of New England Medical School. She was an exceptionally kind and gentle spirit and we will all miss her.

A celebration of life will be held on May 22, 2020, at the United Baptist Church, Topsham.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to:

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program

12 Tenney Way

Brunswick, ME 04011, or

United Baptist Church

1 Elm Street

Topsham, ME 04086

