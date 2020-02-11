WISCASSET – Beloved by many, Joy Mehrl passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in the presence of her family.

Margaret Joy Brenner was born in 1946 to her parents, John L Brenner, a local policeman, and Alice Brenner, a homemaker, in Hull, Mass. The second of three darling daughters, and known by Joy to her friends and family, she carried on the family tradition of being named Margaret but not using it, just like her aunt.

Her mother, an avid baker, also taught Joy and her sisters to love being in the kitchen as well. This is a skill that Joy was not only known for, but is one that has been lovingly passed on to her family in the form of memories, silly stories (mostly involving chicken), and a coveted recipe book. Joy was also known for her prowess as an accomplished gardener, particularly her tulips. Her love of the outdoors was shared by all of her family.

A loving wife for over 54 years to Stefan “Steve” Mehrl Jr., the couple met at a local dance hall and romance bloomed. After they were married, they brought two children, Steve and Gina, into the world. With young Steve and Gina keeping the family on their toes, Joy and Steve dedicated themselves to their children, as well as becoming a staple in the lives of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in the years to come. Though the family traveled extensively due to Steve’s job with the Navy, Steve and Joy chose to return to New England and settled in the town of Wiscasset where they have resided since. Always quick with a laugh, Joy’s legacy lives on with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. All have been bestowed the quick-wit, and kind heart that Joy Mehrl was so well-known for.

Though Joy did not like talking about the death of loved ones, she instead preferred to keep their memories alive by sharing stories.

Keeping her memory alive is Joy’s dear husband, Steve; her sister Joan; Joy’s son, Steve (Cathy), Steve’s daughter Heather (Mitch), Heather’s daughter Emily, Steve’s son Alex (Nichelle), Alex’s children Emeris and Aria; Joy’s daughter Gina, Gina’s daughter Katie (Cory), Katie’s children Zelda and Kairi, Gina’s son Logan (Jocelyn), Gina’s daughter Laura (Alex), Laura’s children Makenzie and Ian, Gina’s daughter Ali (Danielle); and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A gathering for Joy will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Mid Coast Hospital

Intensive Care Unit

P.O. Box 279

Brunswick, ME 04011

