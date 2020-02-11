SCARBOROUGH – Sally Swett, 86, of Scarborough passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was the daughter of Leora Eliza and Ralph McIntire.

Sally was married to Llewellyn (BJ)Swett Jr. They shared 55 years of marriage before his passing.

She is survived by her four children Linda Libby (Dana), Cindy Carter (Bruce), Larry Swett (Jolene) and Jody Swett; her grandchildren Jennifer Smith, Brent Berube and partner Kasey Flood, Garrett Swett, and Griffin Swett; great-grandchildren Austin Smith, Hannah Smith and Ana Berube; and extended family Hunter Dube, Bruce (Jenelle) and Adeline Carter. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette White; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sally was predeceased by her parents; her husband, and four siblings; Arlene, Ralph (Buddy), Doug, and George.

Some of her fondest childhood memories included swimming in the Swift river and feeding the birds and small animals. She had many bird feeders in her yard. She especially enjoyed the cardinals. She also enjoyed her cats, Maggy and Molly and two neighborhood cats, Frankie and Blackie.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Gi Gi), sister, aunt and friend. Mom was a strong, beautiful woman and devoted mother. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially during summer barbeques, lobsterfests and holidays. She loved her family very much. She felt blessed to have been a part of her children’s, grandchildren’s and even great-grand children’s lives. She will be sadly missed.

Sally’s family would like to express their gratitude to Denny and Camilla for their friendship and support, to Shelli and Tonya for years of making her feel beautiful, and to the first responders, doctors, nurses and all the staff at the Gosnell House for the wonderful care they gave her.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left at www.cremationofsouthernmaine.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally’s name to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough ME 04074

