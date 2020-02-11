BIDDEFORD — The Bowdoin College women’s ice hockey team returned to the win column with a 2-0 victory over UNE on Tuesday evening.

The Polar Bears are 8-9-3 on the season and snapped a four-game win streak for the Nor’Easeters (15-6-2).

Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead at 8:42 in the first. Rachel Potoker and Peyton Mulhern traded the puck just inside the blue line before Mulhurn worked her way around the inside edge of the left circle and fired a shot on net. Julia Benjamin denied the bid, but Brett Stoddard jumped on the rebound at the right post and went top shelf.

Early in the second, Jess Cloutier looked for another Polar Bear goal as she wrapped around the back of the net and put a backhander on pads. Benjamin stopped the shot to keep UNE within one.

While Bowdoin held a dominate shot advantage over the Nor’Easters, one of the hosts best opportunities came six minutes into the frame. Kenady Nevicosi one-timed a backhander from directly in front to the crease to force a point-blank save from Meagan Miranda.

Benjamin continued to stifle the Bowdoin attack with another key save midway through the period. Julia Surgenor set up Angelina Joyce on the left post with a cross-ice pass. Benjamin quickly adjusted, sliding across the crease, to shut down Joyce’s opportunity.

In the third, Bowdoin successfully killed a 5-on-3 power play over a 90-second period.

Angelina Joyce tallied an insurance goal for the Polar Bears with 7:07 remaining in the game, firing a wrister from the left point.

Miranda earned her second shutout in as many starts, stopping all 13 shots she faced. Benjamin kept UNE in the game with 44 saves. Bowdoin went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Nor’Easters were unable to convert on their extended two-man opportunity.

The Polar Bears return to NESCAC action with a 7:30 p.m. game at Trinity on Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: