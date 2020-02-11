PORTLAND — The city will reimburse a total of $140,000 to 11 community partner organizations for services they offered as part of Portland’s response to this summer’s influx of asylum seekers.
The funding comes from a fund of more than $900,000 in public donations to help operate the Portland Exposition Building as an emergency shelter for two months last summer.
The reimbursements range from $70,000 to the town of Brunswick, which hired a cultural broker who assisted 100 asylum seekers with resources and aid in that area, to $480 to Learning Works, which helped with language classes.
The city is still accepting reimbursement applications. Email [email protected] for more information.
