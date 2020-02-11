PORTLAND — The deadline to apply for Portland Water District’s Joseph A. DiPietro Scholarship is March 15.

The $1,500 scholarship is for students in communities served by the Portland Water District who are pursuing careers in water/wastewater treatment technology, HVAC, electrical, automation technology, instrumentation, plumbing, pipefitting, fire science, environmental studies, applied sciences, engineering, public administration and other areas related to the water/wastewaster field.

The Joseph A. DiPietro Scholarship was established in 2003 in memory of longtime Portland Water District Trustee Joe DiPietro.

To apply or for more information on eligibility and criteria, visit www.pwd.org

