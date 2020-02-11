ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday agreed to pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit in which the theme park company was accused of misleading investors over the impact the documentary “Blackfish” was having on its bottom line.
SeaWorld did not admit to any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company said it would pay for the settlement using about $45.5 million in insurance proceeds and $19.5 million in cash.
The settlement agreement must be approved by the court.
Attendance and revenue declined after the release of the 2013 documentary about the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a performance in Orlando in 2010.
In 2018, SeaWorld and two former executives agreed to pay more than $5 million to settle federal fraud claims brought by the SEC alleging they had made misleading statements about the documentary’s impact.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
In 2015 audio, Bloomberg advocated targeting minorities for arrest
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Feb. 3-10
-
Business
Maine-based CES Inc. acquires Massachusetts engineering firm Haley and Ward
-
Nation & World
DOJ recommends lower sentence for Roger Stone after Trump calls it ‘unfair’
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Community Calendar: Feb. 14-22
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.