NEW HIRES

Darla Frost joined New Dimensions Federal Credit Union as vice president of lending.

Frost, of Augusta, brings more than 20 years of mortgage lending experience. She is also an active charter member and treasurer of the Waterville Lions Club.

Hadje Esmiller joined Berry Talbot Royer in Falmouth as director of audit and assurance services.

Esmiller previously worked for Wipfli Macpage since 2006.

MaineHealth Care at Home appointed Matthew Driscoll as its new director of communications and public affairs.

Driscoll has more than 20 years of experience in health care, most recently at NorDx, where he served as communications and marketing manager.

PROMOTIONS

Benjamin Dailey was named a partner at Marcum LLP in Portland.

Dailey specializes in providing federal and state taxation and consulting services to individuals and closely held entities. He primarily services automotive clients.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Institute for Family-Owned Business announced that Lindsay Skilling, chief executive officer of Gifford’s Ice Cream, will take over as the new board chair.

Dottie Chalmers Cutter, vice president of operations at Chalmers Insurance Group, was named vice chair. Dave Ciullo, chief executive officer of Career Management Associates, is now past chair; and Melinda Irish, controller of Lincolnville Telephone, will continue as treasurer.

The board also added two new members: Jean Ginn Marvin, of Nonantum Resort; and Linda Varrell, of Broadreach Public Relations and WordLab, LLC.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Sherree Craig, senior account executive in the benefits division at Allen Insurance and Financial, is now a licensed insurance consultant in Maine.

Craig holds fellowship standing in the International Society of Certified Employee Benefit Specialists through the Wharton School of Business, and an advanced certification in self-funding from the National Association of Health Underwriters.

Hammond Lumber Company announced it was named the 2020 ProSales Dealer of the Year.

The company was recognized for its success in balancing customer service excellence and employee satisfaction, and the successful acquisition and integration of Ellsworth Building Supply into the Hammond family.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

