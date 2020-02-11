Arrests

2/8 at 1:07 p.m. Derron Chaloult, 29, of Gurnet Road, Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Jose Gomez on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

2/9 at 11:42 p.m. Zachary Peavey, 27, of West School House Crossing Road, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on West School House Crossing Road on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

2/3 at 3:33 p.m. Mikayla May, 24, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/7 at 6:43 a.m. Richard Ames, 21, of Woodland Avenue, Steep Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

2/8 at 8:20 a.m. Robert Herrick, 27, of Green Street, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/3 at 6:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

2/4 at 8:49 a.m. Elevator malfunction on Bowdoin Mill Island.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from Feb. 3-10.

