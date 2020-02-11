YARMOUTH — North Yarmouth Academy used a 16-11 advantage in the second quarter to take a five-point halftime lead in beating Hall-Dale 63-55 Tuesday night in a Class C South girls’ basketball prelim.

Anna Drummond had 13 points to lead third-seeded NYA (15-3) , including nine in the second half, and Angel Huntsman, Emily Drummond and Serena Mower all contributed 12 points.

Caden Wills led 14th-seed Hall-Dale (6-13) with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.

The Panthers will host 11th-seeded Traip in a Class C South quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

SACOPEE VALLEY 45, KENTS HILL 43: Jalyn Stacey scored six of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the No. 7 Hawks (11-8), trailing by four points entering the quarter, slipped past No. 10 Kents Hills (11-7) in Hiram to advance to the Class C South quarterfinals.

The Huskies opened a 35-31 lead through the first three quarters behind Charlotte Harper Cunningham’s 17 points. However Sacopee Valley, switching to a box-and-one defense, shut out Cunningham while outscoring Kents Hill 14-8 in the final quarter.

Kylie Day added 12 points for Sacopee, with Rose Jenkins scoring 11 for the Huskies.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 72, BUCKFIELD 22: Elisa MacNair had 19 points and eight rebounds as the fifth-seeded Gulls (14-5) jumped to a 23-4 first- quarter lead, led 42-12 at halftime, and used a 21-6 third quarter to cruise past the No. 12 Bucks (7-12) in a Class C South Prellim game at Old Orchard.

Shani Plante had 13 points and nine assists. Alyssa Litchfield scored eight points for Buckfield.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 0: Sawyer Wirsing had three goals and an assist as the Trojans (9-7) cruised past the Hawks (1-15) at the Biddeford Ice Arena.

Eli Pendergrass had two goals and two assists, Shane Bergeron added a pair of goals, and Linn Nash, Alex St. John and Kyle LeSieur also scored for Thornton Academy.

WINDHAM/WESTBROOK/BONNY EAGLE 5, LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS 1: Travis Brown popped home a power-play goal five minutes into the third period, converting assists from Thomas DuPont and Aiden Hartwell, to break a 1-1 tie as the Eagles (7-8-1) topped the Lakers (4-12) at Bridgton.

The Eagles then took advantage of a major penalty to score three power-play goals over the final two minutes.

Bryce Micklon gave the Lakers 1-0 lead 3:21 into the game. Grayson Krause tied the game late in the second period, assisted by Chris Westgate.

Grayson Krause and Brown notched two goals each, with Brown also recording an assist. Jordan Cantz added a goal and an assist for Windham, and Holden Anderson two assists.

Bobby LeBlanc stopped 27 shots in goal for Lake Region; Windham’s Porter Krause made 25 saves.

