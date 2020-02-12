CONCORD, N.H. — The attorney general’s office has identified the woman stabbed to death at the company headquarters of Timberland on Sunday as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree murder. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said Pavao had been a security guard for four months at the business headquarters in Stratham, where Heppner also worked. They said he had no relationship to Heppner.

His father declined comment Wednesday. Authorities decline to comment on a motive and the police affidavit was sealed.

Timberland issued a statement late Tuesday stating the company lost “a beloved member of the Timberland community, Cassie Heppner, to a senseless act of violence.”

“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” said Leslie Grundy, spokeswoman for Timberland. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.”

WMUR-TV reports that Heppner’s family put out a statement through a spokesman, describing how they were “devastated and stunned by the tragic loss of our beloved Cassie.”

“She was the energetic light of our family, with an infectious spirit that touched anyone in her presence,” the statement said. “She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and colleague. We will cherish her forever.”

In her obituary, the family described a woman who grew up playing field hockey and lacrosse, traveled and volunteered around the world and cheered “for the Yankees while wearing a Red Sox jersey.”

“She may not have been the tallest person in the room, but she had the biggest heart and personality,” according to the obituary. “She kicked butt wherever she went.”