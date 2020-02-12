PAXTON, Mass. – Despite a school-record 10 3-pointers from David Reynolds, the Bowdoin College men’s basketball team fell in their final non-conference game of the season to Anna Maria, 79-74, on Wednesday night.

Reynolds’ 10 treys broke the record of nine formerly held by Kevin Bradley (vs. Maine-Presque Isle, 2007).

The Polar Bears fell to 8-15, while Anna Maria improved to 9-13.

Reynolds was on fire in the first half, nailing seven 3-pointers and scoring 21 points to lead the Polar Bears to a double-digit advantage. Bowdoin as a team connected on 63% from the field and owned a 47-37 edge at the break.

Anna Maria outscored Bowdoin 11-3 out of halftime and took the lead on a Bobby Perette four-point play with 10:37 to go. That swung the momentum as the hosts rolled off an 11-2 surge to push the lead to double figures with under seven minutes to go.

Bowdoin got within two points on two occasions in the final two minutes, but failed to get closer as Anna Maria hung on to the victory.

Bobby Perette and Jakai Anderson combined to score 32 of Anna Maria’s 42 second-half points. Perette led the hosts with 21 points.

The difference proved to be 23 turnovers committed by the Polar Bears which led directly to 30 points for Anna Maria.

Reynolds finished with a career-high 34 points. He is now tied with Chad Rowley for the Bowdoin single-season mark in 3-pointers made.

Bowdoin will close out its regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Wesleyan. A win clinches a berth in the NESCAC Tournament for the Polar Bears.

