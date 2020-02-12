NEW GLOUCESTER — The Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation will host a business summit March 5 at 5:30 p.m. at NU Brewery, 437 Lewiston Road.
The summit will provide a showcase for businesses to promote their products and services. There will also be networking, appetizers and NU brews for purchase. John Crane, the general manager of the Portland Food Co-Op, will also be in attendance to share his experience, tips and advice for communities looking to start a food co-op.
Local businesses interested in reserving space should contact [email protected] Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is free to Gray and New Gloucester residents and businesses. However, the caterer would like a headcount and asks that attendees RSVP by completing a form at gngdc.com/business-summit-2020 or by leaving a message at 657-2033. Feb. 27 is the final date for RSVPs and business showcase reservations.
