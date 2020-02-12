Arrests

1/31 at 11:33 p.m. Nathan A. Corbell, 52, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/3 at 3:58 p.m. Wael H. Marwad, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Mt. Vernon Street by Officer Benjamin Davis on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

2/7 at 1:31 a.m. Sandra Biddle, 47, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Longfellow Drive by Officer David Galvan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/9 at 2:03 a.m. Nathan Weare, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Beach Bluff Terrace by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of burglary.

Summonses

1/30 no time given. Eric Higley, 25, of Biddeford, was issued a summons by Detective Mark Dorval on a charge of misuse of credit ID.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 27 fire calls from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.

