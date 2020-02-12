Top-ranked Lewiston earned a spot in the girls’ hockey state championship game as it dominated play in a 5-0 victory over Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland in the North final Wednesday evening at Troubh Arena.

Gemma Landry, Paige Pomerleau, Leah Landry, Madison Conley and Lilly Gish scored for the Blue Devils. Camree St. Hilaire made 10 saves for her 15th shutout.

Lewiston (19-0-1) will play for the state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Colisee against the winner of the South final between No. 1 Scarborough and No. 2 Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland.

During the regular season, Lewiston went 1-0-1 against Scarborough and 2-0 against Cape Elizabeth.

Lewiston was in control from the start, taking a 2-0 first-period lead. The Blue Devils made it 3-0 early in the second.

The third-seeded Red Hornets (11-7-3) did not get a shot on net until midway through the second period.

Lewiston has now reached the state final in six of the 12 years in which girls’ hockey has been a sanctioned sport in Maine. The Blue Devils are 2-3 in championship games, their last title coming in 2015.

