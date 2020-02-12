Has it occurred to anyone how lax the security is around our clueless president?

He was apparently unaware of the recordings made by Lev Parnas (an associate of the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani), including the one in which the president instructed his aides to “get rid of” the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, based solely on Parnas’ disparagement of her.

Parnas has other recordings as well. If Parnas has been able to record the president so easily, one can only imagine the intelligence that the Russians, Chinese, North Koreans and others have been able to obtain.

Phil Coupe Sr.

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: