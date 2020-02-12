Brunswick

Tues.  2/18  4 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Tues.  2/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  2/19  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  2/19  4 p.m.  Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority  TH

Wed.  2/19  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee: Climate Change  CML

Wed.  2/19  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Thur.  2/20  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  2/20  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee: Housing  CML

Thur.  2/20  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  2/19  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  2/19  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  2/19  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee  TO

Wed.  2/19  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  2/20  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  2/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  2/20  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
