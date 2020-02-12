Brunswick
Tues. 2/18 4 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Tues. 2/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 2/19 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 2/19 4 p.m. Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority TH
Wed. 2/19 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee: Climate Change CML
Wed. 2/19 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee TH
Thur. 2/20 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 2/20 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee: Housing CML
Thur. 2/20 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Harpswell
Wed. 2/19 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 2/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 2/19 4 p.m. Recycling Committee TO
Wed. 2/19 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 2/20 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 2/18 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 2/20 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
