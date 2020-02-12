NEW YORK — The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50 percent over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8 percent, with Kyle Lowry’s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.

PACERS 118, BUCKS 111: T.J. Warren scored 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and tied a career high with 13 assists as Indiana Pacers beat visiting Milwaukee.

MAGIC 116, PISTONS 112: Aaron Gordon finished with 25 points and Markelle Fultz had 22 as Orlando rallied to beat visiting Detroit.

CAVALIERS 127, HAWKS 105: Tristan Thompson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points, and Cleveland broke a 12-game home losing streak by beating Atlanta.

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

ROCKETS 116, CELTICS: James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook had 36 and Houston snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak with a home victory that showcased the Rockets’ dynamic small-ball lineup.

Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists, and Westbrook finished with 10 rebounds and five assists as the Rockets again used a starting lineup without a true center after trading Clint Capela last week.

“It’s helping both of them,” Coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It should. It opens up the floor for them. Both of them are great drivers and great finishers … and it should trickle down to everybody else, too.”

Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left.

“Harden was great … and Westbrook was great,” Boston Coach Brad Stevens said. “Those guys are two of the best in the world and they showed it again tonight.”

