BIDDEFORD – Richard Paul Camire, 79, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2020. He was born in Biddeford on August 12, 1940, son to the late Henri and Jeannette (Cyr) Camire.

Dick graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1959, and received his associate degree through Andover College. He was employed as a supervisor for Corning Components for 19 years but the majority of his employment was focused within the automotive arena – having been a car salesman for various local dealerships, a service advisor for Prime Toyota for 19 years and, most recently, a shuttle driver.

Dick enjoyed cooking, card games, LOVED cribbage and trivia, but nothing made his heart smile more than time spent with family. He could often be found enjoying their company at Nason’s Beach Campground, Sebago Lake, Square Pond or any number of sporting or school events with his grandchildren. They were the axis on which he rotated and the love they shared was monumental.

Dick often stated that “age is just a number and I keep mine unlisted” and he lived his life as though there was neither time limit nor restriction. A man of integrity and substance with a kind and gentle nature as well as a contagious smile, an infectious sense of humor and an oversized heart of gold – he was love personified.

Dick will be deeply missed by all those blessed to have met him. Although your hearts may be broken may you be comforted knowing he is at peace.

Dick is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 55 years, Joan (Bouffard) Camire; his daughters, Christine Beaudoin and husband, John of Acton, and Shelley Camire of Dayton; his nine grandchildren, Emily, Sam, Rachel, Jacob, Jenna, Ben, Brad, Brandon and Aubrey; his three great-grandchildren, Soraya, Luca and Niloofar; his brother, Raynald Camire and his sister, Priscilla Parisien. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Doris Murphy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., a funeral service will immediately follow at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be held at a later date.

To view Dick’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dick’s memory can do so through Hospice of

Southern Maine,

180 US Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or by visiting glioblastomafoundation.org

