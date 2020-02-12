SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen Koulovatos Clarke, 65, of South Portland and Falmouth, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with her immediate family at her side after a long battle with cancer. She fought a courageous fight and was a positive influence on many that came to her seeking her guidance with their battles.

Kathy was born in Portsmouth, N.H., in 1954, the daughter of John and Mary Koulovatos. She grew up in Ellsworth, Maine, with her parents and sister, Karen Koulovatos. Kathy attended Ellsworth schools, graduating from Ellsworth High School with honors in 1972. She then went onto University of Maine in Orono, transferring into their newly developed Dental Hygiene Program in Bangor where she was a member of the first graduating class of this program. Kathy worked in many dental offices, her last 25 years at Falmouth Dental Health in Falmouth, Maine.

Kathy married Robert Clarke, of South Portland on October 10, 1987, and they have one daughter, Hannah Clarke, who is currently in her first year of Law School at Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

Kathy loved watching Hannah’s athletic teams over the years especially field hockey games at Falmouth High School and then at Middlebury College. She loved spending time during the fall season in beautiful Vermont watching games and enjoying the countryside and many new friends. The family took annual trips to Cobb’s Camps on Pierce Pond where Kathy loved to kayak, read books and relax with a glass of wine. Kathy loved to exercise and was an avid runner for many years, proudly running a 1:37 half marathon at age 45. She also loved the outdoors and spent many hours outside in her beautiful yard in Falmouth year around, often on a warm/sunny winter day she would set up what became known as the “Winter Beach”, sitting outside enjoying a wine, cheese and crackers and spending time with friends and family. It’s goes without saying to her family and friends how much Kathy enjoyed cleaning and keeping her home immaculate.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, survived by her husband Robert of South Portland, Maine, daughter, Hannah of Bloomington, Ind., and her Australian Shepherd, Riggins; sister, Karen and brother-in-law, John Ewing of Portland, Maine; sister-in-law, Suzanne Greenleaf and husband, Stephen of Cumberland, Maine, and their sons, Nate Geyerhahn and wife, Dana and Matthew Greenleaf and wife Jenna; brother-in-law, Thomas Clarke and wife, Jill, of Frisco, Texas, and their daughters, Melissa Vasconcelos and husband, Tavo, Jennifer Pekarek and husband, Andrew, and Lauren Hale and her husband, Blake, and many nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at Saltwater Grill 231 Front St. South Portland, Maine.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathleen’s memory to:

Tufts Medical Center

Breast Health Center

800 Washington Street, Box 245

Attn: Dr. Sprague/

Dr. Erban

Boston MA 02111

