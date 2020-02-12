PENNSYLVANIA – Rohan Sophia McCabe – Marley, 24, born October 14, 1995, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rohan graduated from Temple University with a degree in Communication. She was intelligent, earning cum laude honors. She loved making jewelry, music, comedy, dancing and her rescue dog, Fletcher. The outdoors, the beach; and all that life offered her. Rohan’s passion was healing the Earth, helping raise funds for Clean Water Action.She is survived by her mother, Sarah Marley, father, Terrence McCabe Jr., and sister, Capri Shasta McCabe; fiancé, Doug Jurin along with her loving grandparents, Terrence and Lorraine McCabe, Sr., Nancy and Don Robbins, niece of Francis “Pat” McCabe, Michael McCabeb,Bridget McCabe, Joseph and Sandra Marley and Martin Marley She will be greatly missed by many cousins and friends.Gathering: Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, Pa., 19014; Funeral Mass: 10:00 am; Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery in Glen Mills, Pa.Arrangements: Danjolell- Stigale Memorial Home of Aston.Donations: in lieu of flowers donations in Rohan’s name can be made to the Michele Amendola Dogs Home at:www.dogshomepa.org

