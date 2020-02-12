Wed. 2/12 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee CH
Wed. 2/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Committee PHS
Thur. 2/13 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee CH
Tues. 2/18 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 2/18 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 2/19 4 p.m. Public Art Committee PPL
Wed. 2/19 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 2/19 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
