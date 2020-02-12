MARS HILL — Rural communities in northern Maine will be assured of access to emergency medical services if the Maine Legislature approves of a proposal that is headed to a committee.
Maine Democrats said in a statement that the proposal would allow town-run ambulance services in the towns of Blaine, Bridgewater and Mars Hill, which are all located in Aroostook County.
The towns recently learned they would no longer receive ambulance services through a private company, said Democratic Sen. Mike Carpenter of Houlton, who sponsored the law change.
The towns were originally scheduled to lose ambulance service in December, but were able to delay the end of service until April, Carpenter said. He said the law change would go into effect as soon as the previous contract expires.
The proposal has been submitted to a committee that handles public safety legislation.
