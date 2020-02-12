Arrests

2/4 at 10:31 a.m. Joshua Tellier, 38, of Balsam Street, Lyman, was arrested on Surrey Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of violating bail condition of release.

2/4 at 7:25 p.m. Melvin Torres, 24, of Rosemont Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth.

2/5 at 6:48 a.m. James Gordon, 54, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/6 at 1:18 a.m. David Coffill, 41, of Skillings Street, South Portland, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of domestic violence stalking and harassment by telephone/device.

2/6 at 8:46 p.m. James Giberson, 40, of Maplewood Avenue, Windham, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Jacob Murphy on a warrant.

2/8 at 9:51 a.m. David Fournier, 58, of Pin Oak Drive, was arrested on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of operating while license suspended revoked and violating bail condition of release.

2/9 at 2:15 a.m. Anthony Simoneau, 21, of Maple Avenue, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Sgt. Donald Laflin on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked and driving to endanger.

2/9 at 4:17 p.m. Emily I’Aboni, 36, of Ocean Street, South Portland, was arrested at Heather Lane and Eastern Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Summonses

2/3 at 10:32 a.m. Marc Holsberg, 50, of High Road, Cornish, was issued a summons at Pine Point and Snow Canning roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/3 at 10:32 a.m. Robert Campbell II, 37, of Hobson Lane, Saco, was issued a summons at Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/7 at 7:03 a.m. Kenneth Paul, 32, of Ridge Circle, Sebago, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

2/9 at 10:28 a.m. Tracy O’Clair, 40, of Winslow, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

2/3 at 7:11 a.m. Alarm call on Roundwood Drive.

2/3 at 4:41 a.m. Check for carbon monoxide on Deerwood Street.

2/3 at 8:23 p.m. Assist South Portland.

2/4 at 6:02 p.m. Assist South Portland.

2/5 at 7:13 a.m. Alarm from Harmon Street.

2/5 at 2:08 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/5 at 3:42 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/7 at 1:17 p.m. Alarm call on Winding Way.

2/7 at 1:18 p.m. Tree limb on lines burning on Whittier Lane.

2/7 at 2:06 p.m. Tree down across power line on Fogg Road.

2/7 at 3:34 p.m. Fire alarm problem on Winding Way.

2/7 at 4:05 p.m. Wire down on Payne Road.

2/7 at 4:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Winding Way.

2/7 at 4:39 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/7 at 4:50 p.m. Wires down on Sylvan Road.

2/7 at 4:57 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

2/7 at 5:03 p.m. Wire down on Fern Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

2/7 at 5:14 p.m. Wires down on Wildwood Lane.

2/7 at 5:14 p.m. Wire down on Old Blue Point Road.

2/7 at 5:20 p.m. Wires down on Schooner Road.

2/7 at 6:22 p.m. Tree in wire on Chamberlain Road.

2/7 at 6:26 p.m. Branch on fire on Black Point Road.

2/7 at 6:33 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

2/7 at 6:51 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/7 at 7:06 p.m. Wires down at Beech Ridge and Gorham roads.

2/7 at 7:21 p.m. Alarm call on Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach.

2/7 at 8:35 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/7 at 8:44 p.m. Wire down on Robinson Road.

2/7 at 9:11 p.m. Sparking wires on Foxcroft Drive.

2/7 at 11:44 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

2/8 at 2:22 a.m. Sprinkler problem on Black Point Road.

2/8 at 5:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm activation on Ottawa Woods Road.

2/8 at 11:20 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/8 at 1:17 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Sumac Lane.

2/8 at 1:45 p.m. Odor investigation on Sumac Lane.

2/8 at 7:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/9 at 1:39 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Gorham Road.

2/9 at 5:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Feb. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: